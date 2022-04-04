RCMP Investigating Hit and Run with a Bus in Williamstown, NB

Hit and Run with a Bus

Police are looking for the driver who was involved in a hit and run with a bus early Saturday morning in Williamstown, New Brunswick. When police arrived, the vehicle had already fled the scene. No injuries were reported on the bus.

RCMP Asking for Info about Driver and Vehicle

The Blackville RCMP is asking any witnesses for information about the incident that happened around 12:15 a.m. on April 2, 2022. Officials are also asking if anyone knows the identity of the person who collided with the bus on Highway 8 between the Anderson Bridge and Williamstown Road.

Extensive Damages

Police said “a description of the vehicle is not available at this time.” Authorities believe the vehicle has extensive damages from the accident. This is an ongoing investigation.

Reach Out to the RCMP with Info

Contact the Blackville RCMP if you have information about the hit and run or can identify the driver or vehicle involved in the collision. Call the police at 506-843-9400 If you witnessed the collision on Highway 8 around midnight on Saturday morning, April 2, 2022. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates

As information becomes available and is released, we will update this news story on social media and on our home page. Listen to our newscasts on the radio, online. You can also download the app for free and listen anywhere. We broadcast the news weekday mornings with updates at 12 p.m. and at 5 p.m. (eastern time).

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.