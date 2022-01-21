RCMP Investigating Catalytic Converter Theft, Tilley, N.B.

Stolen Catalytic Converter

The Saint-Leonard RCMP is investigating a stolen catalytic converter from a pickup at a residence on Route 105 in Tilley, New Brunswick on January 12 or January 13, 2022. The theft occurred between 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The public is asked to assist with any information about the crime.

Contact the RCMP

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you saw any suspicious activity on Route 105 between 10 p.m. January 12 and 8 a.m. January 13, 2022. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

