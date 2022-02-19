Quispamsis Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash in Western New Brunswick

Police say a 48-year-old man from Quispamsis died early Saturday morning in a snowmobile crash on a trail in Tobique Narrows, N.B.

Members of the Tobique RCMP and emergency personnel responded to the crash near Route 105 at around 1:00 a.m. Police say the driver, who was the only one on the snowmobile, lost control of his sled, went off the trail and collided with a tree.



The 48-year-old man died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to Tobique RCMP. His identity was not released.

Police say an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll have further information as it becomes available.

