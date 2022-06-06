PVC All Conference Class B Softball and Baseball Teams

The Penobscot Valley Conference released their Class B All-Conference Softball and Baseball Teams on Monday, June 6th. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs.

Softball

1st Team

Emma Crews - Old Town

Saige Evans - Old Town

Sophia Lynch - Ellsworth

Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth

Faith Coombs - Hermon

Bailey Goodell - MDI

Gabby Cody - Old Town

Ariana Cross - John Bapst

Addy Boyce - MDI

2nd Team

Lyndsee Reed - Hermon

Olivia Gray - MDI

Molly Simcox - Hermon

Kiley Howlett - Presque Isle

Leah Carroll - MDI

Aaliyah Manning - Ellsworth

Grace Horner - MDI

Maizy Weirich - John Bapst

Player of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town

Pitcher of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town

Coach of the Year - Morgan Cossar - Old Town

League Champions - MDI

Baseball

1st Team

Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth

Allen Wheaton - John Bapst

Quentin Pileggi - MDI

David Baugh - Ellsworth

Craig Burnett - Ellsworth

Peyton Vose - Old Town

Matt Philips - Hermon

Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst

2nd Team

Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth

AJ Lozano - MDI

Parker Foley - Hermon

Joey Wellman-Clouse - MDI

Anthony Smith - Foxcroft

Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town

Jaden Picard - Caribou

Evan Chapman - Presque Isle

Michael Palmer - Ellsworth

Player of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Pitcher of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis - Ellsworth