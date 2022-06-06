PVC All Conference Class B Softball and Baseball Teams

The Penobscot Valley Conference released their Class B All-Conference Softball and Baseball Teams on Monday, June 6th. Congratulations to all on a great season and best of luck in the playoffs.

Softball

1st Team

  • Emma Crews - Old Town
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Sophia Lynch - Ellsworth
  • Tyler Hellum - Ellsworth
  • Faith Coombs - Hermon
  • Bailey Goodell - MDI
  • Gabby Cody - Old Town
  • Ariana Cross - John Bapst
  • Addy Boyce - MDI

2nd Team

  • Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Olivia Gray - MDI
  • Molly Simcox - Hermon
  • Kiley Howlett - Presque Isle
  • Leah Carroll - MDI
  • Aaliyah Manning - Ellsworth
  • Grace Horner - MDI
  • Maizy Weirich - John Bapst

Player of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town

Pitcher of the Year - Emma Crews - Old Town

Coach of the Year - Morgan Cossar - Old Town

League Champions - MDI

Baseball

1st Team

  • Gabe Gifford - Old Town
  • Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth
  • Allen Wheaton - John Bapst
  • Quentin Pileggi - MDI
  • David Baugh - Ellsworth
  • Craig Burnett - Ellsworth
  • Peyton Vose - Old Town
  • Matt Philips - Hermon
  • Lucas Gagnon - John Bapst

2nd Team

  • Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth
  • AJ Lozano - MDI
  • Parker Foley - Hermon
  • Joey Wellman-Clouse - MDI
  • Anthony Smith - Foxcroft
  • Jackson Lizzotte - Old Town
  • Jaden Picard - Caribou
  • Evan Chapman - Presque Isle
  • Michael Palmer - Ellsworth

Player of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town
Pitcher of the Year - Gabe Gifford - Old Town
Coach of the Year - Dan Curtis - Ellsworth

