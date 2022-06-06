Fort Kent Baseball & Houlton Softball Teams Advance In Playoffs

The chase for the gold begins

Monday was the first day of the high school baseball and softball playoffs began with the round of 16. Games will be played on Tuesday as well, with the quarterfinal round scheduled for Thursday.

Monday Results

Softball Class B

#2 Ellsworth beat #15 Caribou 15-0

Softball Class C

#6 Houlton beat #11 Fort Kent 14-1

Baseball

Class B

#2 Old Town Beat #15 Presque Isle 11-0

#7 MDI beat Caribou 14-9

Class C

#2 Fort Kent beat #2 Narraguagas 12-0

Tuesday’s playoff schedule for County teams is busy with 16 Aroostook County teams in action. The schedule of games for Tuesday is as follows:

Class D Softball

Wisdom and Madawaska earn byes in the round of 16.

#11 Jonesport-Beals at #6 Southern Aroostook 12:30 p.m.

#14 Central Aroostook at #3 Hodgdon 4:00 p.m.

#13 East Grand at #4 Stearns

#10 Ashland at #7 Katahdin

Class B Softball

#9 Presque Isle at #8 Winslow 8:00 p.m.

Class C Baseball

#12 Calais at #5 Houlton 5:30 p.m.

Class D Baseball

#9 Southern Aroostook at #8 PVHS 3:00 p.m.

#16 Jonesport-Beals at #1 Wisdom 3:00 p.m.

#15 Washburn at #2 Stearns 3:00 p.m.

#10 Madawaska at #7 Lee Academy 3:30 p.m.

#11 Hodgdon at #6 Katahdin 4:00 p.m.

#12 Fort Fairfield at #5 Woodland

#14 Van Buren at #3 Bangor Christian 7:00 p.m.