7 MDI Defeats #10 Caribou 14-9 in Round of 16 [PHOTOS]

The #7 MDI Trojans advanced to the Quarterfinals in the Class B Northern Maine playoffs after defeating Caribou 14-9 in Bar Harbor on Monday, June 6th despite committing 6 errors.

Quentin Pileggi started on the mound for MDI and went 5.1 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Jay Haney came on in relief and pitched the final 1.2 innings. He allowed 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 2.

Griffen McNeil started on the mound for Caribou. He went 4.2 innings, allowing 9 hits and 12 runs, with 8 of them being earned. He struck out 4 and walked 5 and hit 2 batters. Brayden Brescia came on in relief pitching the final 1.1 innings. He allowed 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 1 and walking 1.

AJ Lozano batting leadoff for MDI was 2-4 with 3 runs batted in. Pileggi helped himself at the plate, going 2-3, with a double and 2 runs batted in. Joey Wellman-Clouse was 1-3 with 2 runs batted in. Aidan Grant was 2-2 with a run batted in. Brendan Graves was 1-4 with a run batted in. Jay Haney was 2-4. Nick Jacobs was 1-4 and Jacob Shields was 1-3.

The Trojans ran wild on the basepaths with 16 stolen bases. Pilegi had 5 stolen bases. Lozano, Grant, Wellman-Clouse and Graves each swiped 2 bases. Haney, Shields, and Logan Blanchette each had a stolen base.

For Caribou Matt Pelletie had 2 hits. Brayden Brescia, Alex Levesque, Griffen McNeil, Jesse Taggett and Reece Cavagnaro all singled.

The Vikings also ran wild on the basepaths, with 12 stolen bases. Cavagnaro swiped 4 bases, McNeal 3 bases, Taggett and Brescia 2 bases each and Pelletier 1 base.

MDI now 9-8 advances to play at #2 Old Town in the Quarterfinals. The Coyotes beat #15 Presque Isle 11-0 on Monday

Caribou finishes the season at 5-12

Check out photos from the game