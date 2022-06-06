Poll: What’s the Best AC/DC Album? – Vote Now

AC/DC are likely one of the bands that come to mind whenever someone hears the term "classic rock" because of how legendary of a career they've had so far, and we say "so far" because 2020's Power Up was proof that they aren't done yet. In this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll, we want to know which of their iconic albums you find the best.

You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks from the album with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Album of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

Hailing from Australia, AC/DC were one of the biggest rock bands in the world by the end of the 1970s because of their seamless combination of hard rock and the blues. Though many of their songs followed a rather simple structure, they were generally about positive subjects such as partying and having a good time, and people gravitated toward this upbeat nature.

Unfortunately, it wasn't all about having a good time for the members of the band. Vocalist Bon Scott, whom the group rose to fame with, tragically died in early 1980. But instead of calling it a day, the remaining members of AC/DC decided to carry on with a new singer, and they found Brian Johnson, who was perfect for the job.

Later that year, they released Back in Black, which has since sold about 50 million copies worldwide, making it the second best-selling album in music history after Michael Jackson's Thriller. They're the only band in history that achieved success that massive after the death of a lead singer.

The rockers went on to release another nine studio albums before they were hit with tragedy again — and in multiple ways. Johnson's hearing started suffering while they were on tour in 2016, and the singer's doctor warned that if he kept going, he'd lose it completely. Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose filled in for him throughout the rest of the tour, and then they took a break. The following year, founding member Malcolm Young succumbed to his dementia, and it seemed as if AC/DC were over.

In 2020, they triumphantly returned with Power Up, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making it one of the only rock records of the year to do so. We're hoping to eventually get to see the boys live again, especially because Johnson's been practicing with some new technology. Time will tell.

For now, head below to vote for your favorite AC/DC album, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which record prevailed. During tonight's show, you'll get to find out which Korn album was voted the best, and hear three songs from the winner.

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.