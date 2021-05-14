Public Memorial for Assistant Chief Dorr Sunday at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth

The area around Del Luce Stadium on Sunday, May 16th will be full of first responders, and fire trucks as there will be a public memorial for Assistant Chief Dorr. The memorial will begin at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend, must be in the stadium by 12:15 p.m.

The service is expected to last approximately 2 hours.

Parking will be available at the Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School behind the Mill Mall, the Ellsworth YMCA and Ellsworth High School. A bus will run back and forth to the High School immediately prior and after the memorial service. The drop-off/pick-up location will be at the bus loop at the High School and the main entrance to Del Luce stadium on Forrest Ave.

There will be no parking allowed on Forrest Avenue and Forrest Avenue will be closed to all through traffic from the Middle School entrance on Forrest Avenue to the intersection of Pond and Argonne Streets.

If you plan on parking at the Middle School please use the Shore Road or Pond Avenue entrances.

All uniformed fire fighters in Class-A dress (with white gloves) will be ushered to a designated staging area to form a platoon. This is for Class-A dress only, all others will be seated.

Bleacher seating will be used for the general public. Seat cushions will be allowed and are encouraged. No food or drink will be allowed inside the stadium.

All entrances will be open to the stadium. All those entering from Forrest Avenue will be sent to the entrance nearest the garage. The sliding gate entrance on Forrest Avenue will be for Ellsworth Fire Department personnel and staff only.

Seating will be begin 45 minutes prior to the start of the service. The stadium will be closed to all but uniformed fire fighters and staff prior to 12:15.

The burial and private graveside service will take place in Steuben. The family has requested that the graveside service be closed to news media and limited to family members, special invited guests and members of the Ellsworth Fire Department only.