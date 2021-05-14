Waterfront Concerts Officially a ‘Go’ For The 2021 Season!

People have been missing out on so many different things since the start of this pandemic. However, one of the most-missed things, at least for us Mainers, has been being able to go to concerts.

We've been super-spoiled here in the rural state of Maine over the last several years to have the biggest names in music (particularly country) make tour stops here thanks to the creation of Waterfront Concerts.

Obviously as the pandemic started and regulations began to be set in stone last year, there was no way that concerts could happen given the capacity and distancing guidelines enforced by the state. Even coming into this spring it was unclear if we would see any shows here.

The good news? According to WABI TV 5, following Governor Mills' Thursday announcement about the removal of outdoor capacity and distancing limits beginning on May 24th, Waterfront Concerts can officially resume.

According to Alex Gray of Waterfront Concerts,

“We’ve had shows pass on us in September and October of this year that are 2021 shows, not 2020 carryovers. 2021 shows that need to know if they have a clear path forward. Need to know they can pull these shows off. They are businesses, too. They have a financial model.”

However, even with shows that have already had to pass up Maine for the year, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and KISS are still set to perform.

