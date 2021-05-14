Red Sox Bats Come Alive Beat A’s 8-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox's bats came alive Thursday night, May 13th, pounding out 13 hits and 2 home runs as the Red Sox avoided getting swept by the Oakland A's at Fenway Park. The Red Sox won 8-1. The 8 runs Thursday was as many runs as they had scored in their previous 4 games!

Xander Bogaerts broke out of his mini-slump, going 3-3 with a single, RBI double in the 2nd and a 2-run homer in the 1st inning. He now leads the Majors in hits with 49

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4 and hit a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning, his 3rd of the season. The Red Sox led 6-0 after 2 innings.

Hunter Renfroe was 2-4 and is batting .306 in 12 games in May

JD Martinez was 3-4 and gave the Red Sox a 1-0 lead with a single in the 1st. He leads the Majors with 33 RBI's and 88 total bases.

Michael Chavis leading off was 2-5 with 2 doubles and scored 2 runs.

Meanwhile on the mound Garrett Richards picked up his 3rd win of the season and is 3-2. He went 6.0 scoreless innings, striking out 4, walking 3 and allowing 5 hits.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 1 run on 3 hits, striking out 2 and walking 1.

The Red Sox, with a record of 23-16 are in 1st place, 1.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays and 2.0 games ahead of the New York Yankees.

Boston starts a 3 game series with the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Nick Pivetta was reinstated from the COVID related injured list Thursday night, and is expected to start for the Red Sox. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on AM 1370 WDEA