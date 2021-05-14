Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

A quick look at the local forecast

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Sunny & breezy. Highs around 63/17 Celsius

Friday Night ~ Clear skies. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows near 33/+1C

Saturday ~ Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs close to 70/21C

Saturday Night ~ Showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 40/+4

Sunday ~ Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 68/20C.

What's the 7-day forecast in Aroostook County?

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy frost after 3am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

The interactive radar has more regional weather. Our app gives you weather alerts & keeps you updated. Free app download.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is the conversations we're having about the forecast and how it affects are daily lives.

The good news is the pandemic mandates are loosening so we can do more outdoors soon. The bad news is the weather looks like rain and thunderstorms through the weekend. Rain is also in the forecast for next week.

You take the good with the bad. We all want to get out and get some exercise or do just the opposite - relax and do nothing in the sunshine of Aroostook County.

There’s a chance to do both. You already see people going out and taking walks as May is in full swing.

The temps will be nice as we are seeing the trend of mid to even upper 60’s. That will stay steady with some ups and downs, buy mostly ups.

It’s also not too humid this time of year. The time when the garden should be already planted and starting to sprout a little. Make sure you protect it from all the critters out and about who are also taking advantage of the nice weather.

A lot of moose sightings this time of year as the black flies invade. One spotter coming from Fort Kent to Presque Isle saw five moose in one trip.

Even with the rain and some thunder rolling, we know one thing for sure - no more snow storms until next season. That’s a relief in itself. As they say, always look on the sunny side of life. So true.

Get out and enjoy the weekend - just bring an umbrella or light jacket to stay dry. Start looking forward to all the events being planned this year.

Get our free mobile app

Stream the station online for the weather. Use the app & listen on the radio.