Check Out Billy Gibbons’ Video for New Solo Song ‘My Lucky Card’

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons has released a video for his new solo track “My Lucky Card,” from the upcoming album Hardware.

Shot in a traditional down-and-dirty desert bar, the promo also features former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum, who co-produced the LP. The video can be seen below.

“Billy F. Gibbons wants to take you on a desert trip,” Concord Records says in a statement. “He compiled a group of A-listers, including Matt Sorum (drums) and Austin Hanks (guitar), and headed to Pioneertown in the California desert to record the album. Hardware features the guitar prowess and vocals that have made Billy a legend but also shows him stretching his musical landscape past the place where the road ends.”

Gibbons says they “holed up in the desert for a few weeks in the heat of the summer and that in itself was pretty intense. To let off steam we just ‘let it rock,’ and that’s what Hardware is really all about. For the most part, it’s a raging rocker but always mindful of the desert’s implicit mystery.”

He added: “The desert settings, replete with shifting sands, cacti and rattlesnakes makes for the kind of backdrop that lends an element of intrigue reflected in the sounds created out there.”

The follow-up to 2018’s The Big Bad Blues is set to arrive on June 4.

