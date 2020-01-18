Presque Isle Police Apprehend Man Wanted on Multiple Charges

UPDATE:

PIPD said Sprague was apprehended Saturday afternoon around 3:20 p.m. by Presque Isle Police and the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken into custody without incident and was transported to the county jail in Houlton.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Presque Isle Police are looking for Phillip Edward "Eddie" Sprague.

Contact PIPD or local law enforcement if you have any information on Sprague’s whereabouts. You can remain anonymous by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477.