Presque Isle Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Meth Trafficking

Presque Isle Man Sentence to 18 Years

A 58-year-old Presque Isle man was sentenced Monday in federal court for “conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.”

Robert Poliero, a/k/a “Charlie” was given an 18 year sentence in prison. He was also given supervised release for five years. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.

Court Records

Court records show that Poliero and others conspired to “distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine" between approximately July 2018 and May 2019. Poliero traveled to Georgia on at least two different occasions to get meth and transport it back to Maine to distribute in Aroostook County, Maine with his co-conspirators.

According to court records, on May 19, 2019, Poliero and another person were coming back from a trip to Georgia to bring a large amount of meth to distribute in northern Maine. The vehicle he was traveling in was stopped by the Maine State Police. Officers searched the vehicle and seized approximately 6,100 grams “of a mixture containing methamphetamine.” Authorities said, “While on federal bail for this offense, Poliero was arrested on a new aggravated drug trafficking charge prosecuted by the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office.”

Get our free mobile app

Many Agencies Worked on the Case

Multiple agencies worked on the investigation and case, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Maine State Police and state and local law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office thanked the Aroostook County District Attorney’s Office with these cases for their assistance in these cases.