Presque Isle Woman Pleads Guilty to Drug Charges

A 32-year-old Presque Isle, Maine woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Sentenced 10 Years in Prison

Crystal Greenlaw was sentenced to 10 years in prison in U.S. District Court in Bangor. She also received three years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker handed down the sentence.

In August of 2021, Greenlaw had previously pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge that came with a mandatory sentence. Her plea in court Wednesday, November 2, 2022 did not come with a mandatory sentence.

Members of the Conspiracy Got Meth from Mexican Sources

Court records show that Greenlaw and members of her conspiracy got meth from states in the western and southern parts of the country. The source was from Mexico. The drugs were distributed in Aroostook County, Maine as well as in central and northern parts of the state. Greenlaw made at least two trips and transported the meth back to Maine.

Cooperating Law Enforcement Agencies Investigated the Case

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation including the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations with the assistance of state and local law enforcement.