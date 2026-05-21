The St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced Christina Ouellette of Madawaska as its new Executive Director. Ouellette will officially begin the role on June 29, 2026.

Her appointment marks a new chapter for the Chamber as it looks to renew operations, strengthen business engagement, and continue supporting economic growth and tourism across the St. John Valley.

Ouellette brings more than a decade of experience in operations, healthcare, compliance, team management, and organizational leadership. Her background includes work as an LPN Charge Nurse and as a Residential Manager, where she helped oversee multiple facility sites, staff teams, and regulatory compliance.

Originally born in Connecticut, Ouellette moved to Northern Maine in 2007 and has been a longtime resident of Madawaska. She is also active in local civic and business efforts, serving as Chairman of the Madawaska Planning Board and as founder of Bramble & Tide Travel Co.

Ouellette said she is excited to begin the new role and continue investing in the region she calls home.

“I am incredibly honored and thrilled to step into this new position. Northern Maine has been my home for nearly two decades, and I am deeply invested in its future. I look forward to working closely with our local businesses and non-profits to foster strong partnerships, support sustainable economic growth, and champion this unique community we all share.”

Chamber leadership said the hire comes at an important time for the organization.

Board President Sam Corey said the Chamber is looking forward to the energy and experience Ouellette will bring to the position.

“We are delighted to welcome Christina as our new Executive Director. She enters the role highly motivated, bringing a wealth of experience that we believe will greatly benefit our members. We appreciate the patience and understanding from the communities we represent as we worked to fill this important position. We're excited to resume operations with fresh ideas and new perspectives on growing commerce and tourism in the St. John Valley.”

Vice President Brian Bouley said the Board took a careful approach to filling the position after going without an Executive Director since December 2025.

“We are very pleased with our decision to hire Christina as Executive Director after going without one since December 2025. The Board of Directors did not want to rush into looking for a new Executive Director since we were preoccupied with our largest event of the year, the Top O’ Maine Trade Show, and wanted to give their search the serious attention required to find the right person, and I believe we did that.”

Ouellette’s arrival comes as the Chamber looks to re-energize programming, strengthen local business partnerships, and continue promoting the St. John Valley as a place to live, work, visit, and invest.

The Chamber said her leadership is expected to bring renewed structure, visibility, and momentum to the organization’s mission.

For more information, contact the St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce through Brian Bouley at 207-436-0467 or brianbouley@hotmail.com.