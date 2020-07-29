Port City Music Hall In Portland Announces Permanent Closure

It's the reality that music lovers, performers and concert goers have been hopeful would never actually come, where prominent and popular music venues across the country begin shutting the lights off for good. The reality has officially hit home in Portland however, as permanent closure of Port City Music Hall was announced on Facebook.

Port City Music Hall opened along Congress Street nearly a decade ago and has consistently hosted local and national acts on its stage during that time. Port City has also been host to a variety of other events like corporate gatherings and even weddings. But the lack of revenue coming in now that all concerts are on hiatus forced the hand of the owners of the club to close its doors permanently. And unfortunately for Portland, without more significant support, it's likely not to be the last music venue to go.

Google Maps

In the State Theatre's post on Facebook, promoter Lauren Wayne implores fans of live music and local venues to contact their representatives and senators immediately and demand financial assistance for venues that support the arts. They invite you to visit saveourstages.com as well.. Given to tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding when concert tours will return, venues could be without a significant revenue stream until next summer. If that ends up being the case, the landscape for concerts in Portland will take a massive hit.

For those that have purchased tickets to shows that have been postponed at Port City Music Hall, the State Theatre writes: