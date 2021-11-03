Police have arrested two men from Victoria County, New Brunswick following a recent alleged assault, firearm incident and theft of a vehicle in Perth-Andover.

On Wednesday, October 27 at around 2 a.m., the Perth-Andover RCMP received a report of a violent incident on an off-road trail known as the Access Road.

Police learned that a 23-year-old man from the community was driving a pickup truck on the Access Road when he was confronted by two men in a second vehicle. The men reportedly got out of the car, discharged a firearm at the pickup and assaulted the driver before stealing the vehicle. The man sustained minor injuries.

Two Victoria County men are charged in the incident

Through their investigation, RCMP were able to identify the two individuals responsible. A 24-year-old man from Tobique Narrows, N.B. was arrested on Friday and a 23-year-old man from Aroostook Junction was arrested on Saturday.

On Monday, Marc Julian Morin and Mackenzie O'Keefe appeared in Woodstock Provincial Court by way of tele-remand. Morin was charged with failing to comply with a probation order. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Court on November 19.

O’Keefe was charged with possession of a weapon while prohibited and breach of an undertaking. He will also remain in custody until his court appearance on November 17.

RCMP are asking the pubic for help in recovering the stolen vehicle

So far, police have not been able to locate the stolen pickup truck and are asking for the public's help. The vehicle is described as a 1999 green GMC Sierra with New Brunswick licence plate number CTH 265 and vehicle identification number 1GTEC14W0XE513263.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or who was seen it since October 27 is asked to contact the Perth-Andover RCMP at 506-273-5000. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).