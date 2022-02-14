An investigation into drug trafficking in Perth-Andover, New Brunswick has resulted in the seizure of drugs, prohibited weapons, and two arrests.

The New Brunswick RCMP arrested a 44-year-old man from the Tobique Nation and a 42-year-old man Thursday in connection with the investigation. Both men were arrested outside a business on East Riverside Drive in Perth-Andover on February 10 around 4 p.m. Their names were not released.

Police seized drugs they believe are fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills, heroin, and crystal methamphetamine. A prohibited weapon was also seized.

The 44-year-old man was released on conditions. He has a court date scheduled for May 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the Woodstock Provincial Court. The 42-year-old man was also released later.

The Provincial Crime Reduction Unit conducted the investigation. Police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP and Fredericton Police Force are part of the Unit. Their mission is “disrupting and dismantling the trafficking of illegal drugs in our province, targeting those causing the most harm in our communities.”

Officials emphasize the important role the public plays in helping to reduce and prevent crime in local communities. If you have any information about illegal drug activity, including drug trafficking, reach out to your local police force. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

The investigation is ongoing.

This news story will be updated when information is released and made available to the public.

