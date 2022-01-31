RCMP Seize Drugs & Eight Firearms, Perth-Andover & Grand Falls

As part of an investigation into drug trafficking in Perth-Andover and Grand Falls, the New Brunswick RCMP executed two search warrants Thursday, January 27 and seized eight firearms, drugs and money.

Police searched a residence on West Riverside Drive in Perth-Andover and on McCLuskey Road in Grand Falls. Large quantities of drugs were seized including what officials believe to be meth pills, crystal meth, hydromorphone pills, cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and drug paraphernalia. In addition, eight firearms were seized, many unsecured. Ammo was also seized along with a replica pellet handgun and a replica airsoft rifle.

RCMP RCMP loading...

A 30-year-old Perth-Andover man was arrested at the scene and released with conditions. He is scheduled to be in Woodstock Provincial Court on April 19, 2022. Also arrested and released was a 31-year-old woman.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation as part of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, including the Fredericton Police Force and the New Brunswick RCMP. The RCMP Police Dog Services assisted with the search warrants as well as the Western Valley Region RCMP detachment. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

The RCMP asks you to contact your local police if you have any information about drug trafficking, or illegal drug activity in your area. Officials emphasize the important role the public plays in reducing crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Massive Property has Unique Bonuses, Woodland, Maine