Maine Driver Seriously Injured after Rollover Crash in Fish River

One person was in critical condition Tuesday after their vehicle was submerged in the Fish River following a rollover crash in Fort Kent.

One Person Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in River

The Fort Kent Police Department said the single-vehicle accident started off East Main Street around 4:45 pm.

Driver went off a Ledge and Rolled Down an Embankment

“The vehicle appeared to leave the road, entered the parking lot of an apartment building and proceeded to the back of the building, where it veered off a ledge, struck an embankment and rolled several times before coming to a rest in Fish River,” said Michael DeLena, Chief of Police, Fort Kent Police Department.

Vehicle was Submerged in the River

The vehicle was submerged in the river. First responders with Fort Kent Fire and Rescue extracted the driver, said Chief DeLena. The driver’s name and age was not released.

Driver was Flown by LifeFlight in Critical Condition

Ambulance Service Inc transported the individual to Northern Maine Medical Center. The driver was then taken by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Crash Investigation is Ongoing

The crash investigation remains open. Assisting on the scene was the Fort Kent Police Department, Fort Kent Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Service Inc, the Maine Warden Service, the Maine State Police, and the U.S. Border Patrol.

