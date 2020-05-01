Pineland Farms Giving Away 4500 Boxes of Food to County Residents

Pineland Farms is giving away 4500 boxes of food to Aroostook County Residents (on a first come first serve basis).

The boxes include 2 cheddar bars, two 2 lbs cartoons of liquid eggs, 1 dozen hard cooked eggs, one 2 lbs cartoon of scrambled eggs mix, 5.5 lbs refrigerated scrambled eggs, 1 bag of mash potatoes (box contents subject to change).

Pineland Farms said please do not leave your vehicle & follow drive thru directions. One allocation of food per vehicle.

The schedule is Wednesday, May 6 - Friday May 8, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm (or until supplies last) – see the list of locations below.

Pineland Farms