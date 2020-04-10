Pineland Farms Offering 2500 Boxes of Food to County Residents

Pineland Farms will be giving away 2500 boxes of food to any Aroostook County Resident on a first come first serve basis.

Laurie Nelson, HR Manager of Pineland Farms Potato Company, said they want every family in the county to get these boxes. No requirements.

Pineland Farms said please do not leave your vehicle and follow drive thru directions. One allocation of food per vehicle.

The schedule is Monday, April 13th – Monday, April 20th, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm (or until supplies last) – see the list of locations below.

Pineland Farms