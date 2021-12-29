Pictures From Central Aroostook & Fort Fairfield JV Boys Game

The Central Aroostook Panthers traveled to Fort Fairfield on Tuesday to take on the Tigers. In the JV game, the Tigers deep squad was too much for the undermanned Panthers team on the road. Fort Fairfield dominated playout throughout the entire game.

Fort Fairfield's JV 2021-22 team features a few 8th graders looking to make an impact on the program in the very near future. The group helped lead Fort Fairfield to a 47-21 victory over the Panthers. Central Aroostook was able to control play more in the second half as they started to find their groove. The Tigers were too much at every position for the Panthers.

Get our free mobile app

Enjoy some photos from the JV game that was played. Parents, players, and anyone else feel free to tag yourself in the comments below.