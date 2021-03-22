PICS: Magical B&B For Sale in Maine’s Prettiest Village For a Bargain

This four-bedroom three-bath home is called, High Note. It is a Victorian Landmark for under 400,000 dollars.

It's in the village of Wiscasset and was built by master craftsmen in 1876. There's custom woodwork and details throughout that adds charm and character. High Note was a Bed & Breakfast for the past 27 years. The owners lived in the attached Carriage House. All of this could be yours for just $399,000. Not bad for all you get!

High Note B&B in Wiscasset Could Be Yours