Find This Weird Looking House For Sale on The End of Road to Misery in Kennebunkport, Maine

If you were to hear, "34 Road to Misery" you might think Stephen King had a new book out. A book about some long winding dirt road in middle-of-nowhere Maine to some inevitable demise. Killers breaking into a home, a possessed vehicle, some other-worldly creature, or finding out a character was far more twisted than you, the reader, or any of the other characters could have imagined.

Well, never fear. At least in this situation. 34 Road to Misery is an actual address in Kennebunkport. Hopefully, murderers and possessed vehicles are not included.

Check out this truly unique piece of property for sale now from Coldwell Banker Realty, MLS#1494865.

Find This Weird Looking House For Sale on The End of Road to Misery in Kennebunkport Check out this truly unique piece of property for sale now from Coldwell Banker Realty, MLS#1494865.

Skinny New England Home Built Out of Spite is For Sale for $1.2M As the story goes according to Boston Magazine , the home was said to have been built by a man in 1890 on a plot of land that was left by his father to him and his brother. Well, this guy had been off fighting in the Civil War, and once he returned he discovered that his brother had gone ahead and built a big house on that land.

Then, out of pure spite he built the skinny spite house on the remaining plot between his brother's house and another building to block sunlight and harbor views from his brother.