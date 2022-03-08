John Travolta Puts His Dazzling Mansion in Maine Back on the Market

In February 2021, superstar actor John Travolta made international headlines when he listed his Islesboro, Maine, home for sale.

Despite the attention, the $5 million dollar price tag proved to be too pricey for potential buyers during the pandemic. By late 2021, it appeared Travolta had either quietly sold the property or removed the listing.

According to Daily Mail UK, Travolta was spotted vacationing over the holidays at the enormous estate with his children.

Just a couple of months later, the property at 299 Drexel Lane is once again re-listed by Legacy Properties Sotheby's International Realty by Brian Wickenden.

The listing highlights the home being built in 1903 and having an incredible waterfront view. There are 20 bedrooms and three floors of luxury living, and yes, it's got an in-ground pool.

Architectural Digest took a tour of the place all the way back in 1999, and Travolta highlights in the article the journey of first purchasing the property and setting up the home for his family.

If you missed it the first time around, let's take a tour of the sprawling estate.

