PICS: This Storybook Home in Boothbay Is One Crazy Unique Home For Sale

It's part castle and part storybook cottage and you could be the first to own it.

This crazy house is not for everyone, but it IS one very unique home. It was finished in 2019 on My Way in Boothbay, Maine. It's only gonna set you back $377,000.

It's was designed by the artist and builder David Lee and his wife. There are turrets, nooks, benches that pull out of the wall, hanging chairs, suspended bunks, beds that slide, and more. And all of those whimsy is on a pretty small footprint of 2,000 square feet! One thing is for sure, seeing these pictures does not do it justice. It sits on almost 2 acres of land. it comes with two bedrooms. But it's so nontraditional that you could reconfigure the spaces to what you'd like.

It comes with a one-car garage and a workshop with plenty of storage in the seasonal town of Boothbay. Are you the right person for this house? Check out even more pictures and contact information.

Boothbay Storybook Home for Sale

