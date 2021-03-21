Will there be a Lollapalooza in 2021? Jane's Addiction singer and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell appears to have alluded to the festival event starting up again.

As many states have lessened Covid-19 restrictions and a full-fledged effort continues to have vaccinations available to all by the end of May, we've already seen a number of music events start to figure out whether they'll return this year or the next. Farrell's Lollapalooza hint came as the singer completed his own Covid-19 vaccination in a video posted to social media.

"I hold in my hands my license to party. It's my Covid-19 vaccination receipt. I will see you at Lollapalooza ... soon," said Farrell (as seen below).

In 2006, the U.S. edition of Lollapalooza became a destination event festival setting up in Chicago where it's been each year since. For 2020, Lollapalooza became a virtual event with a mix of live performances and highlights from previous years.

In addition, recent years have seen the expansion of Lollapalooza festivals on a global scale, branching out with multiple locations in South America and Europe.

Details for the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza have not been revealed as of yet, but Farrell's comments provide hope for the event's return to the festival schedule.