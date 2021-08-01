Journey’s Headlining Lollapalooza Show: Videos, Set List

Journey’s Lollapalooza performance blended fresh and familiar, with the band’s new lineup delivering a hit-packed package during their Saturday headlining slot.

The show marked the group's second performance since New Year’s Eve 2019, following a more intimate club show two days earlier at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. (The band previously canceled a 2020 tour with the Pretenders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

Like that “aftershow” gig, the festival set featured Journey’s longtime members (guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda) alongside a handful of new recruits (former drummer Deen Castronovo, drummer Narada Michael Walden and singer-keyboardist Jason Derlatka). Bassist Marco Mendoza — who previously toured with Neal Schon's Journey Through Time and played alongside Castronovo in hard-rock supergroup the Dead Daisies — filled in for the recently hired Randy Jackson, who is reportedly scheduled to undergo back surgery.

Watch Journey Play 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' at Lollapalooza 2021

The group largely stuck to their tried and true live staples during their 17-song set — naturally scaling back from their the deep cuts and new material (June single “The Way We Used to Be”) of their previous gig. They did play the 1979 single “Just the Same Way,” which, prior to the Aragon show, hadn’t appeared in a set since 2013; meanwhile, they also dusted off 1981's “Still They Ride,” staged only sporadically over the last two decades.

Watch Journey Play 'Don't Stop Believin'' at Lollapalooza 2021

Elsewhere it was mostly the hits fans have come to expect: They opened with “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” and closed with “Don’t Stop Believin,’” also making space for classics like “Only the Young,” “Stone in Love,” “Lights,” “Who’s Crying Now,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Open Arms,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”, “Faithfully” and “Any Way You Want It.”

Watch Journey Play 'Wheel in the Sky' at Lollapalooza 2021

And the band seemed pleased with the end result. “Thank You Chicago !!” Schon tweeted after the show. “I can guarantee this will not be the last time we play Lollapalooza … We love seeing all your smiling faces”

Journey, Lollapalooza 8/21/21 Set List

1. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

2. "Only the Young"

3. "Stone in Love"

4. "Be Good to Yourself"

5. "Just the Same Way"

6. "Lights"

7. "Still They Ride"

8. "Escape"

9. "La Do Da"

10. "Who's Crying Now"

11. "Wheel in the Sky"

12. Ask the Lonely"

13. Open Arms"

14. Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

15. Faithfully"

16. Any Way You Want It"

17. Don't Stop Believin'"