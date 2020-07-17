Perry Farrell Shares Song From First Band, Announces Solo Box Set
Perry Farrell made his name as singer for groundbreaking late '80s/early '90s rockers Jane's Addiction, but he was actually in a band before that. Farrell has just issued the song "Ho Ka Hey" from his pre-Jane's band Psi Com. It's part of a larger, career-spanning solo box set that Farrell has in the works called The Glitz; The Glamour.
Psi Com were active between 1981-1985 and there's a definite '80s new wave influence heard in "Ho Ka Hey," which you can listen to in the player below.
Farrell told Kerrang, “The charge was actually led by my management, who went back and listened to the work I’d done and said: ‘You’ve never been fully realized, and we think it’s time that you put this work out in an organized manner.’ They went looking for everything that I’d done, including my first group Psi Com. Somebody actually found the masters for Psi Com in the trash and retrieved them. That’s how little I was paying attention, shall we say, in those days. Back then my attitude was: ‘What I’m about to witness is for my eyes and ears only, and that will make it really valuable.’ That sounds naïve, but in the long run it worked out that way. Psi Com wasn’t heard by a lot of people. We made the record for $500. It’s great to have it now, though, as a way to connect with my past.”
As part of the massive box set, you'll get Psi Com's 5-song EP including "Ho Ka Hey," as well a Kind Heaven LP, a Satellite Party 2LP set, Farrell's Song Yet to Be Sun double LP, a remixes double LP and a rarities and b-sides holographic LP.
Plus, the box set also comes with a Blu-ray featuring the Kind Heaven record mixed in Dolby Atmos with three new Atmos tracks from the remix record. There's also a photographic memoir hardback book, two limited edition Zoltar prints, a bandana and five special exclusive pre-release download tracks delivered monthly leading up to the Nov. 6 release. You can watch a trailer for the entire collection below.
In total, there are 68 tracks of music spanning nine vinyl albums in this collection. It retails for $299 and you can learn more and place your pre-order at this location.
PSI Com, "Ho Ka Hey"
Perry Farrell, The Glitz; The Glamour Box Set Trailer
Perry Farrell, The Glitz; The Glamour Box Set Artwork + Track Listing
Psi Com EP
Ho Ka Hey
Human Condition
Xiola
City of 9 Gates
Winds
Song Yet to Be Sung
Happy Birthday Jubilee
Song Yet To Be Sung
Did You Forget
Shekina
Our Song
Say Something
Seeds
King Z
To Me
Nua Nua
Admit I
Happy Birthday Jubilee (Reprise)
Satellite Party – Ultra Payloaded
Wish Upon a Dog Star
Only Love, Let’s Celebrate
Hard Life Easy
Kinky
The Solutionists
Awesome
Mr. Sunshine
Insanity Rains
Milky Ave
Ultra-Payloaded
Woman in the Window
Kind Heaven
(Red, White, and Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend the Body
Let’s All Pray for This World
Remixes and features
Let’s All Pray for This World (UNKLE Reconstruction)
Shekina (Groove Armada Terrace 2000 Remix)
The Solutionists (François K Brave Vocal Mix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (Solomun Remix)
Pirate Punk Politician (Hyper Remix)
Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Milky Ave (Speakman Sound Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Oh the Sunn! (The Avalanches feat. Perry Farrell)
Wish Upon a Dog Star (Booka Shade Remix)
Where Have You Been All My Life (PaperMacheTiger Planet Moog Remix)
B-sides, rarities and new music
Turn Over the World ft Starcrawler – Perry Farrell new music
Vast Visitation ft.recording of Jim Morrison – Perry Farrell new music
Cling to Life – Kind Heaven Orchestra – new music
Love Feedback – Kind Heaven Orchestra – new music
Whole Lotta Love (Led Zeppelin Cover) – from the Perry Farrell album Rev
Rev – from the Perry Farrell album Rev
Go All The Way (Into The Twilight) – taken from Twilight: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Nasty Little Perv – from the Album NCIS TV Soundtrack
Blu-Ray DVD Atmos Mixes
Kind Heaven Album
(Red, White, And Blue) Cheerfulness
Pirate Punk Politician
Snakes Have Many Hips
Machine Girl
One
Where Have You Been All My Life
More Than I Could Bear
Spend the Body
Let’s All Pray for This World
Bonus tracks
Let’s All Pray for This World (Maceo Plex Exclusive Remix)
Machine Girl (Richard Norris Remix)
Love Feedback – Kind Heaven Orchestra – new track
