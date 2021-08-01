Fred Durst Debuts New Look During Limp Bizkit’s Lollapalooza Set

You can consign Fred Durst's signature red baseball cap to the dustbin of history. The frontman debuted his new look during Limp Bizkit's Saturday night set at Lollapalooza, and Twitter users can't get enough.

The 50-year-old Durst strode onto the stage last night sporting a gray moptop and handlebar mustache, red aviator shades, a button-up shirt and windbreaker that was curiously only zipped at the top. The rap-rocker's new aesthetic was consistent with the look he unveiled on Instagram earlier this week in his first post since scrubbing his account.

Thankfully, Durst's new 'do did not signal Limp Bizkit's foray into yacht rock or lounge act territory. The band unloaded a 10-song set full of the hits and fan favorites that made them multi-platinum superstars at the turn of the century, including "Hot Dog," "My Way," "My Generation," "Nookie" and, of course, "Break Stuff."

Durst cracked jokes about the band's calamitous Woodstock '99 performance ("Let me make this clear: This is not Woodstock '99. Fuck all that bullshit"), danced with an ASL interpreter and boogied across the stage as the audience broke into a massive circle pit.

You can see footage of Limp BIzkit's "Break Stuff" performance below.

Durst became a trending topic on Twitter following the performance, with hundreds of users commenting on the singer's, er, distinguished new look.

"Fred Durst looks like a detective that let a case get the best of him," one user tweeted.

Another wrote, "Fred Durst looks like the owner of the haunted record store Scooby and the gang investigate and find out it was him all along."

One astute Twitter user even drew parallels between the gray-haired Durst and the characters in the Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" video.

You can see some other peak Twitter reactions to Durst's Lollapalooza rebrand below.

Fans who want to see Durst's rebrand in the flesh can catch Limp Bizkit on their brief tour with Spiritbox, which runs through the end of August. You can see the full list of tour dates here.

Watch Limp Bizkit Play 'Break Stuff' at Lollapalooza 2021