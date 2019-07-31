Panic! at the Disco Singer Shares Clip of New Metal Song

Metal is probably not the first thing you think of when Panic! at the Disco singer Brendon Urie's name is mentioned, but the vocalist continues to express his love of metal, now teasing a new original piece of music he put together.

You might recall earlier this year Urie revealed that there was a metal version of the band's song "The Calendar" that had been recorded, and he shared that version with viewers on his Twitch stream. But it appears as though Urie's fascination with metal music wasn't fleeting.

Once again, while on a Twitch stream, Urie got the urge to share some metal he'd worked on, gleefully rocking along as the song plays for viewers. The trudging heaviness has Urie praising the hook, but then anxiously teasing, "This riff is everything," before a breakdown with guitar aggression kicks in.

A viewer commented on how Urie has previously stated he wasn't working for the rest of the year after long support of his most recent album, to which the singer replied, "Dude, that's not work. That's literally me stoned and drunk in my room, sitting in this chair like, 'Oh let's grab a guitar real quick.'"

Urie added, "I played it on a click and then I automated the drums. I did one cymbal, one snare track and one kick track and that was it."

The vocalist has stated in the past his desire to do a metal project. Given the two instances he's provided so far, would you like to see him venture outside the world of Panic! to complete a record? Let us know in the Comments section.