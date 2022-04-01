Rock Stars Celebrating Birthdays in April

Ready to blow out the candles? April is upon us and it's a great time to see if you share a birthday with a rock musician.

The month is filled with a wealth of rockers celebrating their special dates. You've got Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan no doubt ready to lift a glass of wine to celebrate another year on the planet. Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker, is another year old and ready for a piece of cake. And Alter Bridge, Tremonti and Creed guitarist Mark Tremonti can probably blow out the candles with a mere killer riff.

Those are just a few of the musicians celebrating birthdays. Check out the full list of Rock Stars celebrating birthdays in April below.

Filed Under: Aaron Lewis, Ace Frehley, Alexi Laiho, Alice in Chains, Brendon Urie, Children of Bodom, Creed, Damn Yankees, Dashboard Confessional, Escape the Fate, Faith No More, Fugazi, Gerard Way, Iggy Pop, Izzy Stradlin, Jane's Addiction, Joey Jordison, John Corabi, Josh Todd, Killswitch Engage, Kim Gordon, L7, Machine Gun Kelly, Mad Season, Mark Tremonti, Maynard James Keenan, MC5, Mike Portnoy, Motley Crue, Night Ranger, Patrick Carney, Peter Frampton, Phil Labonte, Pixies, Porno for Pyros, Primus, Radiohead, Ratt, Ritchie Blackmore, Screaming Trees, Sebastian Bach, Silverchair, Sonic Youth, Soul Asylum, Stone Sour, Sum 41, The Black Keys, The Darkness, The Strokes, UFO, Warren DeMartini
