Following a Monday (June 13) surgery which Sharon Osbourne said was "going to determine the rest of [Ozzy's] life," the metal legend has shared a message with his fans, thanking them for their support while noting he is currently at home "recuperating comfortably."

Ozzy underwent a procedure to remove and realign pins in his neck and back after a nighttime fall at home in 2019 resulted in metal rods in his body becoming dislodged. He was said to be in a lot of pain and experiencing difficulty walking prior to the surgery and the hope is that the surgery will alleviate some of those issues.

One day after the operation, Sharon issued an update on the rocker's health and stated that he is "doing well and on the road to recovery."

Now, the Prince of Darkness himself has shared a statement across social media:

"I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

In March of this year, it was reported that Ozzy and Sharon had expressed plans to move from Los Angeles back to the U.K., citing the high tax rate in the city as one of the primary reasons. It later came to light that the couple had also applied for permission to build a rehabilitation wing at their U.K. home.

Loudwire wishes Ozzy well as he recovers from surgery. We love you!