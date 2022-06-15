The summer feels so incredibly short in Maine, which means when the temperatures rise, people flock to the beaches. Several Maine beaches are often packed with people in June, July, and August. With so many people in close quarters with one another, certainly there are some unwritten but simple etiquette rules to follow, right?

John Foxx John Foxx loading...

A lively discussion on what those simple etiquette rules should be started up on Reddit. For whatever reason, some of the most simple, respectful ideas aren't regularly followed during the busiest times on the beach. One thing you'll notice amongst the suggestions is that a little common sense and respect goes a long way, and could make a trip to the beach far more enjoyable for everyone involved.

8 Simple Rules of Etiquette When Visiting Maine Beaches From picking up your garbage to personal space, here are 8 simple rules of etiquette when visiting any beach in Maine

13 of the Most Uniquely Named Places in Maine