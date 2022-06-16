Red Sox Pound A’s 10-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 3rd game in a row, beating the Oakland A's 10-1 on Wednesday night, June 15th at Fenway Park, as Rafael Devers hit his 4th homer in as many games and Josh Winckowski picked up his 1st Major League win.

Devers hit a 2-run homer in the 2nd inning. Over the last 4 games he has 4 homer and 9 runs batted in. He ties the most consecutive games (4) in Red Sox history with at least 1 homer and 2 runs batted in, joining Carl Yastrzemski (1978), Jackie Jensen (1958), Ted Williams (1947) and Jimmie Foxx (1938).

Josh Winckowski recalled when Phillips Valdez was optioned back down to Worcester earned his 1st career win. He went 5.0 innings, allowing 3 hits and struck out 3 while walking 1. After walking the 1st batter, he then retired 14 of the next 16 batters he faced.

Jake Diekman pitched the 6th inning allowing the lone run, a home run by Matt Davidson.

Hirakazu Sawamura pitched the 7th inning allowing 2 hits.

Ryan Brasier pitched the 8th inning striking out 2 and Tyler Danish closed out the game, pitching the 9th inning, retiring the side in order.

Xander Bogaerts was 3-4, with a pair of doubles. He drove in 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5 with 4 runs batted in. He hit a 2-run homer in the 6th inning.

Trevor Story reached base safely 3 times and was 2-4 with a RBI single in the 8th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

Prior to the game the Red Sox recalled Winckowski, optioning Phillips Valdez back to Worcester. They also placed Christian Arroyo on the COVID Injured List, recalling Jarren Duran from Worcester.

The Red Sox and A's will play the final game of the 3-game series on Thursday afternoon with Rich Hill scheduled to pitch for Boston. Pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.