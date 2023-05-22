One Person Died & Three People Injured in Central Maine Fire

One person died and three people were injured in an apartment building fire in Waterville early Monday morning.

One Person on the Fourth Floor Died in the Fire

The victim was found on the fourth floor of the building, said the Waterville Fire Chief Shawn Esler. First responders attempted to resuscitate the person, but they died on the scene, according to WGME News. The three people who were injured were taken to the hospital for care.

Developing Story

No names or additional information about the victim has been released. There have been no updates on the condition of the three injured people.

Building Used for Elderly Housing

The blaze started in an apartment on Elm Street around 5:40 am. The building is primarily used for elderly housing, said Chief Isler.

