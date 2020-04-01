Northern Light AR Gould COVID-19 Hotline

Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque isle has a COVID-19 hotline to call first “if you think you’ve been exposed to the Coronavirus, and we can guide you on next steps to take should you start developing symptoms.” The hotline number is 1-844-489-1822.

The hospital added, “If you have had a COVID-19 test and are waiting for results, please call your primary care provider. Test results are not communicated to hotline staff.”

A.R. Gould posted the information on their Facebook, March 30: