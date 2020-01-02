AR Gould Welcomes 2nd & 3rd Babies Born in Maine in 2020

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle welcomed the first two babies born this new year and new decade in Aroostook County.

The babies were also the 2nd and 3rd newborns to arrive statewide in 2020. They were delivered in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 1st. The first new arrival came just 11 minutes after the first baby of the New Year was delivered at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Details of the baby's name and family were not available.

The 2nd little bundle of joy arrived less than an hour later at 1:33 a.m. Benson Steven Rodney Farley was born to proud parents Sydney Kinney and Brandon Farley of Washburn. He weighed in at 6 lbs. 14 oz. and was 20 ½ inches long.

It seems the whole family can celebrate their birthdays in the same time frame. Dad Brandon's birthday was Monday, December 30 and Mom Sydney's birthday is Friday, January 3rd.So little Benson's birthday is sandwiched right in between his parents, two days away from each.

Mom and Dad say they are just looking forward to going home, loving their new little one, and watching him grow – the best and maybe the hardest part of being a parent, according to Brandon.