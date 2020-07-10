New Brunswick Man’s Body Found Washed Up on Maine Beach

Authorities say a body found washed up on a beach in Robbinston, Maine is that of a 64-year old New Brunswick man.

According to the CBC, the Saint Andrews man was last seen on the afternoon of July 2 and reported missing to the RCMP on July 3rd. The body was found two days later across the Saint Croix River in Maine.

The death is not considered suspicious at this point but RCMP are awaiting results of an autopsy from the Chief Medical Examiner.