Need To Have Some Fun? Quarantine Karaoke Will Do The Trick

These days, we all need something to help us lighten the mood.

Even if you don't normally like to do karaoke, you really should check out the Quarantine Karaoke group on Facebook.

The group, which currently has over 13,000 members, is a place for people to post videos of themselves (and their friends) signing karaoke.

What surprised me most, is the number of AMAZING singers that are part of it. Honestly, I had several "Susan Boyle Moments" last night. Ya know, where you can't believe a particular person can sing the way they do.

Check it out HERE

And, if you end up posting any videos, share them with us, too