Folks in Maine just can't agree on what to call 'rain boots.' Why can't we all just get along?

Get our free mobile app

Given the substantial amount of rain that Mainers experienced during the spring and summer months of 2023, it seems reasonable to expect a high level of familiarity and expertise regarding footwear suitable for such conditions.

Credit: Ruben Ortega on Unsplash Credit: Ruben Ortega on Unsplash loading...

Mainers are passionate about their footwear, and with the majority of our year characterized by snow, rain, or a frightening combination of the two, boots are essential. But what do we call them?

But before delving into the terminology, let's first understand what rain boots are.

Well, believe it or not, rain boots are specifically designed to tackle rain. But they’re also specialized in tackling mud, sand, and virtually anything else that could get your feet dirty. The classic rain boot design should be entirely waterproof, protecting your pant legs. Consequently, when you take them off, the mud stays on the boot and not on your pants and socks.

However, these boots aren't just for rain and mud. For us folks in the Pine Tree State, experiencing snow for half the year, rain boots are an excellent choice in snowy conditions. They not only protect your feet but, when paired with a cozy pair of socks, keep your toes toasty warm too!

Credit: Jake Hawkes on Unsplash Credit: Jake Hawkes on Unsplash loading...

To gather insights, we turned to our Facebook page and sought input from those who would know best!

So, how many of these names for boots designed for rainy weather have you come across?

23 Different Names Mainers Have for Their ‘Rain Boots’ Mainers are passionate about their footwear, and with the majority of our year characterized by snow, rain, or a frightening combination of the two, boots are essential. But what do we call them? Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

PHOTOS: Central Maine Wakes up To Millions of Dollars in Damages Dave Dostie ventured into the gusty winds in Maine yesterday, capturing images of the aftermath. Gallery Credit: Lizzy Snyder