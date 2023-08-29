There's nothing quite like a fun-filled fall day of adventures, activities, food and fireworks. Coming at the end of September, it just so happens all of those things will happen in Carmel.

According to the Carmel Days Parade and Festival Facebook Page, there's a ton planned for young and for old, all weekend long.

The celebration will kick off the morning of Sept. 30, when folks will be able to watch the annual Carmel Days parade make its way through Carmel village. This year's theme is "Sports."

Celebrate our wonderful community with a parade and festival including food, games, rides, petting zoo and much more! PARADE STARTS AT 11AM ON ROUTE 2 IN CARMEL VILLAGE - FESTIVAL STARTS AT NOON AT THE RECREATION COMPLEX ON THE FIVE ROAD. FREE ADMISSION - FREE RIDES - FREE ENTERTAINMENT! LOTS OF FOOD AND FUN! FIREWORKS AT DUSK.

There are a number of events set to take place at the Recreation Complex.

There will also be a bunch to munch on should you get hungry.

After all, the food is one of the best parts of these hometown festivals!

The day will reach the pinnacle of excitement when the fireworks show goes off at dusk.

So, if you're looking for some down-home, small-town fun, check out Carmel Days kicking off at 11 AM on Saturday, September 30th.

