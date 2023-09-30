You may hear the phrase "a tale of two Maines" from time to time. Some may be referring to just how large the state is. South of Augusta being one Maine and everything else being the other.

But 'a tale of two Maines' can also being how tourists visit and explore the Pine Tree State. People pour into the state through the summer to visit coastal communities, campgrounds and explore all the natural beauty Maine has to offer. In the winter, tourists pile into the ski areas for some frigid fun.

The winter typically leaves Maine's coastal communities officially in their "off-season". But according to LoveExploring, Ogunquit is one of only a handful of cities in the country that may be best to visit during the off-season.

LoveExploring acknowledges that visiting Ogunquit in the summer has its perks. The town is lively, with restaurants bustling and entertainment every night. But there's also something to be said for avoiding the large crowds and exploring everything the town has to offer at a leisurely pace.

Which you can do in the spring and fall quite easily. Many restaurants in Ogunquit open halfway through spring and close some time in October. A handful of attractions in Ogunquit also operate from mid-May to late-October. And while you can't truly enjoy the beaches in th off-season, Ogunquit is decorated in natural beauty during the fall with gorgeous foliage.

It lets savvy visitors enjoy much of what Ogunquit has to offer without wait times or traffic. Not only that, off-season prices on lodging and other amenities can sometimes sing to someone's wallet.

