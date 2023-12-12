What Would Be Some of Maine’s New Year’s Resolutions for 2024?

This is pretty self-explanatory, isn't it? Silly, but easy to understand nonetheless.

New Year's Resolutions, in essence, signify the tradition of committing to uphold positive practices, alter undesirable traits or behaviors, achieve personal goals, or generally enhance behavior as a new calendar year begins.

What do typical New Year's Resolutions look like?

According to findings from a Forbes Health survey for 2024, certain resolutions are more prevalent than others. The most popular aspirations include improved fitness, enhanced finances, better mental health, weight loss, and improved diet. Meanwhile, less common resolutions involve increased travel, regular meditation, reduced alcohol consumption, and strengthened performance at work.

But do folks actually follow through with their New Year's Resolutions?

According to Forbes Health survey results, the determination to maintain resolutions typically dwindles after two to four months. The survey discovered that the average resolution lasts a little under four months. 8% of respondents adhere to their goals for one month, while 22% persist for two months, 22% for three months, and 13% for four months.

Given all this, how would these patterns apply if the state of Maine were to make resolutions?

Some themes may overlap, such as improving finances and mental health, but others may not seamlessly transition from individual ideals to state priorities.

We visited our Facebook page and posed the question to Mainers: 'If the state of Maine were to make a few New Year's resolutions, what would be toward the top of that list?' We received some interesting and intriguing responses.

