My Dog’s Favorite Maine TV Show is On with Deer in Brownville

My dog, Toby, is very happy because his favorite TV show has returned for another year of deer-watching from Brownville.

Do You Really Like to Watch Deer?

I guess we've conditioned Toby to love watching deer. My husband is a hunter and I'm the granddaughter of a man who lived for deer season, so we both have a real affection for the animals. It's not at all unusual for us to jump into one of our vehicles and drive around Orrington just before dusk to see how many deer we can spot. I take my camera and sometimes get lucky with some pretty good shots. Toby really enjoys these rides and will jump to the windows the second one of us says 'deer.'

Do Dogs Really See Things on TV?

This time of year, we often turn on YouTube to watch the Brownville Food Pantry for Deer's live cameras. It's fun for us to see how the deer interact. But for Toby, it's mesmerizing. They say that dogs can' t see television, but I defy anyone to tell me that he can't see those deer after watching his reactions. He runs up to the television and will even 'woof' at it, occasionally.

How Does Toby React to the Deer Pantry?

Probably the funniest part of his reaction is when he tries to find the deer. As you can see in these pictures, he attempts to look over, under, and behind the television to find the deer who he knows wants to be his best friend. I'm not sure which is more entertaining - watching the deer or laughing at Toby's reaction. Either way, it's a fun way to spend a little time.

