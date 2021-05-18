Mother-Son duo Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Presque Isle

A collaborative investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, and Presque Isle Police Department led to arrest of a mother and son on multiple drug trafficking charges.

Both Leann Johnson, 44, and her son Jeremiah Therrien, 23, were arrested on Tuesday at Johonson's home on Dyer Street in Presque Isle. The investigation had been going on for several months. A search warrant executed at the home and seized excess of four (4) pounds (1,853-grams) of methamphetamine and around $10,000 in US currency. The current street value of the methamphetamine seized is believed to be valued over $250,000.

The mother and son that do everything together were taken into custody and transported to the Aroostook County Jail. Leann Johnson is charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs a Class A crime as well as Class B crime, Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. Bail was set at $10,000 and she was able to post it on Tuesday night.

Jeremiah Therrien is charged with one count of the Class B crime of Trafficking in Schedule W drugs (methamphetamine) and violations of conditions of release. Therrien was out on bail for a drug and firearms violation from earlier in 2021. He was denied bail pending an appearance before a judge this week.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this investigation or any illegal drug sales in your community, please contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411).

The hard work of the various law enforcement agencies in our area continues to impress. Be sure to thank them for keeping the streets clean and a watchful eye on our safety!