New England Lands in the Top 10 Several Times Over for Spoiling Their Pets the Most

We clearly love to spoil our dogs and cats, because the majority of us pet lovers in New England would do just about anything for them. I love hearing this, don't you?

According to a study done by Printed Pet Memories, when it comes to searching for the plush and squeaky toys, clothing for furry friends, birthday gifts, treats and goodies, and more, New Englanders are all about it, and then some.

According to Printed Pet Memories, an online gift and boutique store for pets, their research on the subject of spoiling pets leads them to five of six states in New England where we pet parents, especially dog parents, just can't stop. And yes, that includes birthday cakes. I personally am all about the dog-friendly ice cream for birthdays, and really any day.

Vermont is the #1 most generous state in the country when it comes to splurging on gifts and toys for pets, followed by Maine at #2.

After Wyoming and Oregon, Rhode Island lands at #5, and New Hampshire is the 6th state where residents spoil their pets the most in the country. Then we have Massachusetts rounding out the top 10 after Washington State, New York, and North Dakota.

Oh Connecticut, what happened? It's quite shocking to me that it didn't make the top 10, but at least they made the top 20 at #19.

Here's the breakdown for how many searches per 100,000 people.

Rank Location Volume Per 100k 1 Vermont 729.4 2 Maine 660.5 3 Wyoming 645.0 4 Oregon 644.8 5 Rhode Island 626.3 6 New Hampshire 625.7 7 Washington 599.0 8 New York 597.0 9 North Dakota 591.6 10 Massachusetts 589.9 11 Colorado 589.7 12 Nebraska 588.9 13 Delaware 565.6 14 California 560.7 15 Illinois 546.7 16 South Dakota 537.5 17 Pennsylvania 535.4 18 Montana 532.6 19 Connecticut 530.6 20 Minnesota 524.6 21 Alaska 523.5 22 Utah 518.5 23 Wisconsin 518.5 24 Virginia 514.6 25 West Virginia 509.8 26 Nevada 507.6 27 New Jersey 501.0 28 Maryland 499.0 29 North Carolina 497.6 30 Iowa 494.9 31 Kansas 491.3 32 Ohio 489.7 33 Michigan 486.1 34 Idaho 478.1 35 Texas 476.7 36 Indiana 472.7 37 Missouri 466.7 38 Arizona 463.2 39 Florida 463.2 40 Kentucky 452.5 41 Tennessee 451.3 42 New Mexico 447.6 43 Hawaii 445.8 44 Georgia 433.0 45 Oklahoma 428.4 46 South Carolina 417.0 47 Arkansas 394.3 48 Alabama 381.7 49 Louisiana 351.8 50 Mississippi 313.3

