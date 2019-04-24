Mom Whose Baby Allegedly Ingested Meth Indicted On Felony Charges

A woman whose baby allegedly ingested methamphetamine through breast milk was indicted Wednesday on felony charges.

Alyssa Murch, 21, of Hudson was indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, domestic violence assault on a child less than six years old and endangering the welfare of a child.

Murch was one of 38 people indicted by the grand jury.

A grand jury does not determine guilt or innocence, only if prosecutors have enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Murch faces charges after her 7-month-old child was hospitalized in December after allegedly ingesting meth through breast milk. Murch faced an additional charge after police say she was operating a meth lab.